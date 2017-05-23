Fox News Slides In Ratings, MSNBC Grabs No. 1 Spot

That which was last is now first.

MSNBC finally overtook Fox News Channel in ratings after more than 15 years in the right-leaning news channel’s shadow.

The New York Daily News reports that MSNBC won last week’s primetime ratings race for the very first time.

For the week of May 15, MSNBC averaged about 2.44 million viewers. Fox drew 2.4 million and CNN was a non-factor with 1.6 million.

On top of that, MSNBC won across the board, with total viewers and with viewers between the ages of 25 to 54 years old, the so-called “news demographic,” which advertisers covet.

The Rachel Maddow Show led the charge for the network, beating out Tucker Carlson, “The Five” and Sean Hannity.

The once-dominant Bill O’Reilly, who led all of cable news with his show ratings, was forced out in April amid sexual harassment claims.

Theories abound for the MSNBC rating jump and the Fox slump, but is most likely a quiet storm of many things.

First, those viewers who intensely dislike President Trump’s policies are now tuning into MSNBC. Second, there is Fox’s loss of O’Reilly, whose show was number one in all of cable news. Finally, there is the indisputable fact that Fox News often blatantly ignoring the almost daily stream of scandals emerging from the White House, taking an almost sycophantic view of the president at every turn.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

