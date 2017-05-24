Features
Watch: T.I. Confronts Tiny About Her Relationship With Floyd Mayweather

This is hard to watch.

Posted 4 hours ago
925 Scales Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted By T.I.

We’ve seen the drama play out in real time on social media, but T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle is giving us a true glimpse of what’s going on with Atlanta’s royal couple.

On the latest episode of their VH1 show, Tiny sat down with her estranged husband in an attempt to hash out their issues over infidelity. However, things didn’t go as planned after Tip blasted her for moving out of their house. Tiny then dropped the bomb that T.I. cheated with someone she hired, and that’s why she left him.

But the blame game didn’t end there. Tip brought up the time Tiny visited the house of someone “I don’t “f*** with,” to which Tiny explained that although she danced with him, they slept together. As you may recall, Tip and Floyd Mayweather had beef after a video surfaced of Tiny dancing with the boxer at his mansion.

In the clip, T.I. says,“You done had yo s*** where you was out with this motherf*** dude you know I don’t f*** with. You was at his house. You was in his house…” Tiny replied, “When? We wasn’t together! Don’t speak on it as though you know what you’re talking about like, ‘I know 100% she slept with [redacted].’ How do you know that?! Cause you seen me dancing? You don’t know. […] If he can come and treat me like a woman.”

At that point, the Grand Hustle CEO was livid, saying, “I spent millions on you, what the f*** are you saying?” Although we’ve heard the stories, it’s disheartening to watch it all play out.

