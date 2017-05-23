Watch: Trump Supporter Booted From Flight As Crowd Yelled ‘Lock Him Up!’

Belligerent Trump supporters have taken their show on the road to Shanghai.

An elderly man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat was on an United Airlines flight being super inconsiderate to other customers and staff on Sunday. It wasn’t long before police escorted him off the plane with disgruntled passengers yelling “Lock him up! Lock him up!” in the background.

One passenger said it was the “Make America Great Again” hat started a lot of the issues. He also took an aisle seat and barred anyone from sitting next to him. “He wanted to sit in the whole row by himself,” Alexis Zimmerman, a passenger, told The Washington Post.

The site reports: “The man said he was a diabetic, Zimmerman said. But at one point, passengers said he dared the flight crew to cuff him and drag him off the plane — reminding other passengers of last month’s infamous deplaning, amid a barrage of in-plane horror stories that have plagued United and the rest of the airline industry in recent years. The United crew in Shanghai remained polite and patient throughout Sunday’s ordeal, said Clark Gredoña, another passenger. ‘He was trying to explain to the crew and captain … because he had points, he felt he deserved an upgrade,’ he said. ‘So this was his way of getting it.’”

Needless to say, the Trump supporter never got that upgrade and was eventually removed from the plane. Watch him be a total ass in the video above.