Features
Home > Features

Warren Ohio Teen Who Killed Her Father Scores A Major Deal In Court

Find out the details.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Bresha Meadows, 15, just received a real-life get out of jail free card.

On Monday, the Ohio teen who fatally shot her father in his sleep last summer, accepted the charge of involuntary manslaughter, ending a legal ordeal that began back in August 2016. Bresha finalized a plea deal with Trumbull County prosecutors that will soon have her free from behind bars.

NBC News reports that as part of a plea agreement, Bresha was sentenced to a year and a day in juvenile detention, as well as six additional months at a residential mental health facility and two years of probation. She’ll get credit for time served, so she can move to the mental health facility in about two months.

Bresha’s record will be sealed and expunged by the time she reaches adulthood. As for the cost of the mental health facility, Meadows’ family maybe footing the bill with the money they received from the GoFundMe account they made for the teen. You may recall that Bresha shot and killed her father, Jonathan Meadows, on July 28, 2016 for beating her mother in front of her and threatened the family with a gun.

Bresha’s lawyer, said the teen has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. The #FreeBresha movement has continued on social media.

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

24 photos Launch gallery

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Continue reading Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos