Michael Kors Taps Jourdan Dunn and Lion Babe For Summer 2017 Campaign

Posted 1 day ago
The Michael Kors Summer 2017 Campaign is officially in full swing, with the help of model Jourdan DunnJillian Hervey, and Lion Babe, daughter of actress Vanessa Williams. “The Walk” campaign is a fresh turn for the design luxury company, taking a younger, more relaxed approach with their roster of beautiful influences.

Jourdan’s set of pics are full of bright colors, stylish cuts and must have hand bags! She’s seen here holding her Mercer Large Leather Dome Satchel, which has her initials on them. There’s nothing like personalized accessories to break into summer fashion mode!

Singer Jillian Hervey had her own flair to share with everyone, wearing a navy stripped jumpsuit with cute platform heels. Her gold shimmered handbag accented with an orange strap create the ultimate look for “The Walk!”

Others in the campaign include Japanese actress Hikari Mori and Baywatch star Kelly Rohrbach. Check out more of Jillian doing her strut in the video below! It’s cool to see that faces of the brand can bring their own flavor and style to the campaign.

What do think of Michael Kors new approach?

Photos