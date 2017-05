Barack Obama Back On The Golf Course

Barack Obama Love’s the golf courses, ’cause he’s back driving the fairways.

Obama hit the links Tuesday at the Castiglion del Bosco Resort in Siena, Italy — and looked focused on his form. Decent follow-through, too.

You’ll recall … the former Prez also got his golf on over the weekend. While Michelle‘s been taking in Italy’s sights, shops and restaurants … BO’s all about honing his game on this vacation.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: