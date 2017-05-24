Features
Home > Features

#LifestyledByAprilWatts: How To Stand Out In Monochromatic Outfits

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

April Watts

Sometimes, blending in is the best way to stand out. The concept may sound oxymoronic, but when it comes to rocking monochromatic outfits, it makes perfect sense. Pulling off wearing the same (or similar colors) from head to toe is no small feat. The effort it takes to pull off the look, alone, will grab attention.

 Follow Me at @AprilWattsLive For More Fashion Ideas & Style Tips

In a room full of color blocking, pattern mixing and pops of color—all on trend—going against the grain is sure to get notice.

April Watts

I love earth tones but I have to say taupe is probably my favorite neutral. I fell in love with the Burberry Orchard Heritage Satchel and built my outfit around it. I lucked up and found a great day-dress and satin lace-up sandals at BCBG. While the look is soft and unassuming, it’s guaranteed to draw all eyes on you.

April Watts

This look would be great for anything from a daytime wedding to brunch with your beau.

April Watts

TIP:  When attempting the monochromatic look, it isn’t necessary but it helps to shop the same brand or designer as they offer several articles of clothing in the same color.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


 

PHOTO SOURCE: Rodney Choice / April Watts

Who Was Haute And Who Was Not At The 2017 Met Gala

23 photos Launch gallery

Who Was Haute And Who Was Not At The 2017 Met Gala

Continue reading Who Was Haute And Who Was Not At The 2017 Met Gala

Who Was Haute And Who Was Not At The 2017 Met Gala

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos