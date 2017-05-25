Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Leslie Jones To Lands BET Awards Gig

It's going to be homecoming for Leslie when she hosts the BET Awards.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Leslie Jones will be running the show at the BET Awards this year.

The SNL star is set to host the 2017 BET Awards, the network revealed today in a press release. The gig makes her the latest in a line of high-profile Black comedians to perform the honor, including Mo’Nonique, Kevin Hart, and Chris Rock.

It’s a full-circle moment for Leslie, who got her start in TV on BET’s Comic View. Now, she’s ready for her return, so she can welcome viewers to the network’s biggest event of the year.

“I am so excited to be hosting The BET Awards this year,” Leslie shared in a statement. “BET was the first network and place where I was on TV – I am looking to turn this whole experience into a joyful homecoming.”

Catch Leslie hosting the 2017 BET Awards when it airs June 25 at 8 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

Black Men Just Unified To Show Love For Leslie Jones

#JusticeForLeslie: FBI To Investigate Jones Website Hack

She’s Baaaaaacki…Leslie Jones Returns To Twitter After Racist And Sexist Attacks

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Leslie Jones To Lands BET Awards Gig

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos