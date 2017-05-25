Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit

An 'America's Got Talent' hopeful claims Tyra made her audition a traumatic experience.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's

Source: Maarten de Boer / Getty


Tyra Banks has been accused of traumatized a girl during an America’s Got Talent audition.

A woman who tried out for America’s Got Talent is suing after her daughter allegedly had a run-in with Tyra. The New York Daily News reports that a plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, has filed suit against Marathon Productions in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that her daughter, Mary, suffered emotional distress during a filming on the show.

According to court documents Jane and her husband, John, performed a few songs to audition for the show. Part of their set was a song about Mary, which the girl requested they perform.

When the family flew to Los Angeles to film their appearance on America’s Got Talent, Jane claims that the production company tried to sign a separate contract with Mary without Jane and John’s knowledge or consent.

That’s when Tyra stepped in. Jane alleges that Tyra claimed Mary seemed embarrassed by her parents’ performance, mocking both the performance and the song. Reportedly, she shook the girl’s shoulders before pushing her hair back and “physically [manipulating] her.”

The suit states that things got even more awkward as Tyra implied that Mary may have been an unplanned baby. Jane claims that the incident left Mary traumatized and depressed.

Jane has accused Marathon Productions of intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. She is also charging the company with civil battery and civil assault.

Marathon and Tyra have yet to comment on the lawsuit at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

Tyra Or Naomi? Andre Leon Talley Weighs In On His Favorite Supermodel

Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way: Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Tyra Banks Takes Over Nick Cannon’s Post On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 4 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos