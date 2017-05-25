Education Secretary OK With Federal Funds Going To Private Schools That Discriminate

Photo by

National
Home > National

Education Secretary OK With Federal Funds Going To Private Schools That Discriminate

Betsy DeVos empowers states to decide which schools receive student vouchers.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told Congress on Wednesday that the president’s lavish spending to expand school choice initiatives would not ban federal funds going to private schools that discriminate, the New York Times reports.

Testifying to a House Appropriations subcommittee, DeVos said the administration plans to empower states and parents—not the federal government—to decide how to spend federal education funds through voucher programs.

Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) asked the secretary if she’s fine with federal money going to private schools, for example, that decline to enroll students who have lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender parents, or those that don’t accept African-American students.

“For states that have programs that allow for parents to make choices, they set up the rules around that,” DeVos replied, The Times reported.

DeVos declined to give a clear answer to Clark’s repeated requests for an anti-discrimination standard regarding state school voucher programs.

Under President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, the education department would cut nearly two-dozen programs and redirect $250 million to expand school choice programs.

SOURCE:  New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Dr. Christopher Emdin Breaks Down School Choice

Watch: The Pros &amp; Cons Of School Choice

meme gen

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos