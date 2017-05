MICHAEL JORDAN ’84 OLYMPICS SHOES UP FOR BIDDING Could go for $100k+

Michael Jordan hand-signed 1984 Olympics kicks are up for grabs – and their final price tag could reach more than 6 figures!!

One week after M.J.’s red Team U.S.A. jersey from the same Olympics hit the auction block, SCP Auctions is showcasing the highly-coveted Converse sneakers.

The kicks are ultra-rare ’cause shortly after the Olympics, His Airness signed with Nike.

The size 13 shoes are considered to be in great condition, despite the wear and tear of game use – and feature Jordan’s original autograph.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: