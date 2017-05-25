For Real? Ben Carson Says ‘Poverty Is A State Of Mind’

The HUD Secretary also said that a ‘wrong mindset’ will keep people poor.
Ben Carson made another tone-deaf statement Wednesday with saying that poverty is merely a “state of mind” in a new Sirius XM interview, reports The Huffington Post.
The Housing and Urban Development Secretary also added that the government can help impoverished individuals, but cautioned against what he deemed as programs that keep people in poverty, reports The Washington Post.
Read more on Carson’s previous comment about slaves being immigrants on NewsOne.
SOURCE: The Huffington Post, The Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
Ben Carson Envisions Ending What He Calls Long-Term Dependence On Government Assistance
ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com
Article Courtesy of The Huffington Post, The Washington Post, and NewsOne
Picture Courtesy of Larry French, Getty Images, and NewsOne
Video Courtesy of Facebook, SiriusXM, and NewsOne