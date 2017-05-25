National
How Gas Station Nachos Killed One Person and Made Others Sick

Posted 19 hours ago
How many times have you pulled over at a gas station late at night, stomach growling, and walked inside the store at the station and smelled the nacho cheese?

How many times did you buy it, only to realize it was still nasty? Unfortunately, 10 people recently contracted botulism after they consumed nachos from a gas station  just outside of Sacramento.

A recent update shows that one of the people, Martin Galindo, a family man, has died.

The Sacramento County Department of Health and Human Services put out a statement last week saying that the cause of the illness “appears to be prepared food, particularly nacho cheese sauce” from a gas station in Walnut Grove.

Botulism is a bacteria that is said to cause 145 cases of human illness per year in the United States. According to the CDC, chances of an outbreak is rare; and although it can be fatal, death only occurs for 3-5%  of patients.

Mr. Galindo, unfortunately, fell into that number.

In a report by CNN affiliate KTXL, Lavinia Kelly was hospitalized after putting the nacho cheese sauce on some Doritos chips on April 21.

“My phone rings and I pick up the phone and it’s her, and she can’t articulate a word,” her sister, Theresa Kelly, told KTXL. She said that at first she thought her sister was going to die. Kelly has spent more than three weeks in the intensive care unit, according to the KTXL report.

 

