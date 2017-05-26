Family Of Black Arkansas Inmate Files Civil Rights Complaint After Man’s Death

Family Of Black Arkansas Inmate Files Civil Rights Complaint After Man’s Death

Michael Sabbie died in the Bi-State jail near the Texas-Arkansas border in July 2015 after repeating "I can't breathe" to staff.

The family of Arkansas inmate Michael Sabbie filed a civil rights complaint Wednesday following his tragic death, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

The Sabbie family’s life was upended when Michael died inside the Bi-State jail, located on the Texas-Arkansas border, in July 2015. He repeated the same phrase nearly two dozen times to correction officers. “I can’t breathe.”

…His family filed on Wednesday a federal civil rights complaint. It alleges that a series of failures inside the jail “forc[ed Sabbie] to endure extreme and needless pain and suffering, and causing death.”

The lawsuit calls out several parties including LaSalle —  the company that runs the private jail — and several guards who allegedly ignored the inmate’s medical problems, reports The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: NBC NewsThe Huffington Post

