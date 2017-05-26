‘Racist’ Flyers Pressuring Blacks To Report Latino Immigrants Pop Up In Chicago

Photo by

National
Home > National

‘Racist’ Flyers Pressuring Blacks To Report Latino Immigrants Pop Up In Chicago

One city official said the papers wrongfully claim that immigrants are taking jobs away from black residents.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 12 hours ago
Leave a comment

One Chicago official is speaking out against “racist” flyers circulating around the city that are urging Black residents to report undocumented Latino immigrants to authorities, reports DNAinfo Chicago.

From DNAinfo Chicago:

The flyer says that “Sanctuary city Policies endanger the lively hood[sic] of every american [sic], while violating federal law and destroying the black community.” The flyer claims there will be a reward of $3,000 to $10,000 “per illegal reported” and asks that people “help Atty. General Jeff Sessions Help US Black People.”

“The flyer offers outrageous and baseless claims that Latino immigrants are taking jobs away from African-American Chicagoans,” said 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez. “Don’t fall for this phony argument.”

Information about the flyers is spreading after Attorney General Jeff Sessions signed an order Monday that sanctuary cities will lose Justice Department and Homeland Security grants, reports the Chicago Tribune.

SOURCE: DNAinfo ChicagoChicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

From Racial Justice to Immigrants Rights, May Day Protests Span Across The U.S. And World

Immigration Foes Have Roots In Population Control, Report

Ohio Teacher Suspended Over Racist Facebook Post [GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

1 photos Launch gallery

Ohio Teacher Suspended Over Racist Facebook Post [GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

Continue reading Ohio Teacher Suspended Over Racist Facebook Post [GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

Ohio Teacher Suspended Over Racist Facebook Post [GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 6 months ago
11.13.16
Photos