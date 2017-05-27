Police Investigating Death Of Black Federal Prosecutor Found On Florida Beach

Police Investigating Death Of Black Federal Prosecutor Found On Florida Beach

Beachgoers discovered the body of Beranton J. Whisenant Jr. in Hollywood, Florida early Wednesday.

Florida police are looking into the mystery death of a Black federal prosecutor who was found dead on a local beach in Hollywood, Florida early Wednesday, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

The body was Beranton J. Whisenant Jr., a 37-year-old investigating visa and passport fraud cases, was found early Wednesday [with what police said was a head wound,] according to authorities in nearby Hollywood, Fla.

Whisenant had just joined the Miami U.S. Attorney’s Office in January.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has not commented about the circumstances or cause of Whisenant’s death, reports ABC News.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsABC News

Photos