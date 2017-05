Gina Prince Bythewood Becomes First Black Woman To Direct A Superhero Film

The director of Love And Basketball, Beyond The Lights, The Secret Life of Bees and the Fox series “Shots Fired” is set to direct Silver & Black. The film is based on characters from the Marvel Universe revolving around Spider-Man.

Deadline reports that Bythewood will rewrite the script originally crafted by Christopher Yost, the man behind Thor: The Dark World.

Source MadameNoire

Also On 100.3: