5-Year-Old Wants To Know Where Barack Obama Went & She Speaks For Us All [VIDEO]

This little girl is all of us.

One adorable 5-year-old has got lots of questions about what happened with the last election.

Like many of us, young Taylor wants to know what happened to Barack Obama, why couldn’t he just stay president a little longer, and why Hillary Clinton is not in the White House right now.

Instead of shouting all her questions into the void that is social media, Taylor took her queries straight to her mom. And her mom posted it all on Instagram.

Now, we all have this adorable video to enjoy.

While Taylor seems to get the general gist of elections, she’s not clear on how exactlygot elected. So, of course, she had more questions.

Taylor, it’s safe to say thatdid not vote for Donald.

RELATED STORIES:

Barack Obama Gives Hope To Students In First Speech Since Leaving Office

Almost Doesn’t Count: Why It Doesn’t Matter If Barack Obama Proposed To Someone Else

Ain’t This Some Sh*t: Hillary Clinton Gets More Votes Than Any Candidate Ever

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

First and Second Video Courtesy of Instagram and HelloBeautiful