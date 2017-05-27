National
Walmart Bans Racist Arkansas Woman After Video Goes Viral

Posted 17 hours ago
A video shows a white woman snap off on a Latina shopper and call a bystander the N-word.

 

A Wal-Mart spokesman said Wednesday that the retailer plans to ban a woman, caught on video unleashing a racist tirade, from shopping at its Centerton, Arkansas store, KNWA-TV  reports.

Charles Crowson, a Wal-Mart communications manager, did not give details of how the company would locate the woman or details of its ban, the news outlet said.

A video of the encounter on Monday appears to show a White woman telling a Latina to go back to Mexico. When a bystander, apparently African-American, intervenes, the White woman responds: “A ni**er is calling me ignorant?” The video was viewed more than 23 million times on Facebook by Friday morning.

A Wal-Mart store manager overheard the dispute and chastised the White woman, saying her comments were inappropriate.

SOURCE:  KNWA-TV

Photos