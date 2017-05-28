Noose Discovered Hanging Near Smithsonian Museum

A noose was discovered hanging from a tree outside the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum in the District of Columbia on Friday, reports the Chicago Tribune.
From the Chicago Tribune:
U.S. Park Police say the noose was found Friday on the grounds of the Hirshhorn Museum. Officials said in a statement that it’s unclear how long the noose had been there. It was found by a Smithsonian police officer.
The Washington Post reports that Smithsonian Secretary David J. Skorton said in an email to staff that the institution is committed to being a “welcoming, inclusive and safe place for all.” He said he knows staff will join him in “deploring” the act.
The discovery comes weeks after bananas marked with the letters “AKA,” a reference to the historically Black college sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha, were discovered hanging from nooses on American University’s campus in the District of Columbia.
SOURCE: Chicago Tribune
40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police
1. Amadou Diallo, 22
2. Sean Bell, 23
3. Kenneth Chamberlain Sr., 68
4. Ramarley Graham, 18
5. Trayvon Martin, 17
6. Mohamed Bah, 27
7. Kimani Gray, 16
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
9. Victor White III, 22
10. Dontre Hamilton, 31
11. Eric Garner, 43
12. John Crawford, 22
13. Omar Abrego, 37
14. Michael Brown Jr, 18
15. Ezell Ford, 25
16. Dante Parker, 36
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
18. Darrien Hunt, 22
19. Jack Jacquez, 27
20. Akai Gurley, 28
21. Tamir Rice, 12
22. Tony Robinson, 19
23. Walter Scott, 50
24. Freddie Gray, 25
25. Michael Sabbie, 35
26. Delrawn Small, 37
27. Alton Sterling, 37
28. Philando Castile, 32
29. Gregory Frazier, 56
30. Tyre King, 13
31. Terence Crutcher, 40
32. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
33. Alfred Olango, 38
34. Reginald Thomas, 36
35. Carnell Snell Jr., 18
36. Joshua Beal, 25
37. Kajuan Raye, 19
