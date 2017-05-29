Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Suspicion

Tiger Woods, 41, can’t seem to catch a break lately on the golf course or in life. The 14-time major champion and winner of 70 PGA Tours was arrested Monday in Jupiter, Florida, where he owns a home, on suspicion of driving under the influence, reports USA Today.

Arrested during a routine traffic stop, Woods was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 7:10 AM EST and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 AM EST.

“Police did not specify the chemical or substance that led to the arrest,” notes the news outlet. Woods’ representative did not immediately return calls.

Woods, who has struggled for years with bad back, recently underwent fusion surgery on April 19, the report says. It was the fourth procedure since April 2014, writes USA Today, and Woods is not slated to participate in the upcoming PGA Tour. He has not played since withdrawing in February from the Dubai Desert Classic.

This is not the first time Woods has made headlines during incidents stemming from driving. In 2009, he was involved in a car crash outside his home that ultimately “led to revelations of his extra-marital affairs.”

The latest crash has some social media users asking this question:

Aren’t we all asking ourselves the same question…..Tiger, why don’t you have a driver by now? https://t.co/kkXGw69qM2 — TV One (@tvonetv) May 29, 2017

SEE ALSO:

Tiger Woods Wants To Help Chicago Community With Golf Project

Tiger Woods Says He’s Taking A Break From Golf