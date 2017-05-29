National
Remembering Those Who Fought For Our Lives on Memorial Day

RITTMAN, Ohio – On a sun-splashed afternoon, so many people showed up on this Memorial Day to remember loved ones, it created a traffic jam at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

The father of Wilson Lathan’s Jr., a 30 year Navy veteran, lived to be 98 years old.

Wilson Lathan Sr. spent 30 years in the Navy serving in World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War.

“Memorial Day is a day to honor our soldiers that participated in the wars to save this country, kept us safe and sound,” said Lathan.

Others came to honor the memory of those they served with, like in Vietnam, comrades that are now gone.

Nicole Wilson brought her children to lay flags at veterans’ tombstones to teach them about the meaning of Memorial Day.

They seemed to get the message.

 

