Here’s Why Tamar Braxton And Tiny’s Friendship Might Officially Be A Wrap

Tamar Braxton and former BFF Tiny still haven’t made up since Tamar’s drama with The Real, but the Braxton Family Values star is finally sharing her side on what caused the friendship to end.

As you may recall, Tiny’s mother stuck her nose in the ladies’ beef while on social media, by publicly slamming Tamar for claiming her goddaughter, Heiress Harris. Ms. Dianne wrote:

#Tiny's mom had time today 😩 #TamarBraxton The tea today chile 💅🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

Tamar is tired of having her name slandered. After fans called her out for neglecting T.I. and Tiny’s baby, she wasted no time blasting her ex bestie, writing, “Last time I checked Tiny is my son’s Godmother that has not seen him or checked on him as well! There are two sides to every story.”

Like #TamarBraxton said, she has some time today 👀 #TinyHarris A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 28, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

At this point, the beef between the former friends is deep. We hope the former BFFs can make patch things up.