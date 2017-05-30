Entertainment
Tiger Woods Releases Statement After His DUI Arrest

See what the golf champ had to say.

Tiger Woods broke the Internet over the weekend after news broke that the pro-golfer had been arrested for a DUI while in Florida.

Woods broke his silence about the shocking arrest in a statement to ABC News, saying, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.  I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved.  What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.  I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly.”

The legendary athlete continued, “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends, and the fans. I expect more from myself, too.  I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Dept. and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for their professionalism.”

As we previously reported, Tiger Woods was stopped by cops early Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was taken in around 3 a.m. and released from Palm Beach County Jail at 10:50 a.m. This isn’t the first time the golfer was allegedly driving dirty. You may recall back in 2009 when Tiger and then wife Elin Nordegren got into their infamous fight back, he hit a tree while allegedly driving under the influence of Ambien.

Cops have not specified whether the DUI was for drugs, alcohol or both — however, Tiger insists that there was no alcohol involved.

Photos