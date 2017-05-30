Dallas High School Football Player Fatally Shot Hours After Graduation

Dallas High School Football Player Fatally Shot Hours After Graduation

LeDajrick Cox defended a female friend from cat-callers before the shooting.

The Irving Police Department in Texas is searching for at least one alleged shooter who killed a popular Dallas high school football player just hours after he graduated, Fox 4 reported.

LeDajrick Cox, 18, was an athlete at Carter High School in Dallas who was also named prom king, most popular, best looking and best all around at his school. Cox and his friends were out celebrating their graduation early Sunday morning when he was fatally shot.

According to the police, three men in a vehicle were cat-calling a young woman in Cox’s group as she walked out of a 7-Eleven. The guys came to her defense and began arguing with the men. Cox stepped in to calm the situation.

He and his friends got back into their vehicle and drove away, but the three men pursued them. The men pulled up next to the teens and at least one of the men opened fire. A bullet struck Cox in the head, and he died hours later at Parkland Hospital. Two of Cox’s friends were also shot but survived the attack.

SOURCE:  Fox 4

