Teen Thanks Strangers Fatally Stabbed Protecting Her From Racist

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

Teen Thanks Strangers Fatally Stabbed Protecting Her From Racist

Destinee Mangum, 16, said in an emotional interview that she and her friend would be dead without the heroes.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

A teenager targeted in a hate speech incident on Friday thanked two people killed while defending her and a friend on a train in Portland, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Destinee Mangum, 16, in an emotional interview with the Fox News affiliate, underscored that her heroes were strangers willing to sacrifice their lives to protect two teenagers over their racial and religious identity.

“And I just want to say thank you to them and their family and that I appreciate them because without them, we probably would be dead right now,” Destinee stated.

Destinee said she and a 17-year-old friend, who is a Muslim, were on a MAX train when Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, yelled at them to leave the country, telling them to go back to Saudi Arabia. The girls, fearing for their safety, moved toward the back of the train to escape Christian. That’s when strangers confronted the man, who allegedly stabbed them to death.

SOURCE:  KPTV

SEE ALSO:

Hate & Bigotry In America: Top Dem Blames Trump For Stoking Racial Fear

Racist Maryland Man Admits Hatred For Black Men After Killing African-American New Yorker

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

35 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos