Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland: 13 Secrets Revealed in Lifetime’s Biopic

One of his favorite songs, according to the movie?‘s “My Prerogative.”

1. When Jackson put masks on his children’s faces to avoid having their identities known to the public, he called it “dress up” and turned it into a game and were told not to use their real names.

2. A photographer once got a photo of Blanket, with Javon tracking him down and taking the camera. Jackson then allegedly paid $75,000 to the photog after his then-assistant Feldman destroyed it. (Feldman was then fired, according to Bill.)

3. According to the film, Jackson first met Dr. Conrad Murray when daughter Paris fell ill and needed medical attention. Not wanting to bring her to the hospital for fear of the paparazzi seeing them, Jackson requested a private physician. After his death, Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter, convicted, and sentenced to four years in jail following Michael’s death in 2009. He served two years before being released.

Source E NEWS CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE

Also On 100.3: