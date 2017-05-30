Features
Home > Features

Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland: 13 Secrets Revealed in Lifetime’s Biopic

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Lifetime's Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland Premiere Event In Los Angeles

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty


One of his favorite songs, according to the movie? Bobby Brown‘s “My Prerogative.”

1. When Jackson put masks on his children’s faces to avoid having their identities known to the public, he called it “dress up” and turned it into a game and were told not to use their real names.

2. A photographer once got a photo of Blanket, with Javon tracking him down and taking the camera. Jackson then allegedly paid $75,000 to the photog after his then-assistant Feldman destroyed it. (Feldman was then fired, according to Bill.)

3. According to the film, Jackson first met Dr. Conrad Murray when daughter Paris fell ill and needed medical attention. Not wanting to bring her to the hospital for fear of the paparazzi seeing them, Jackson requested a private physician. After his death, Murray was charged with involuntary manslaughter, convicted, and sentenced to four years in jail following Michael’s death in 2009. He served two years before being released.

Source E NEWS CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland: 13 Secrets Revealed in Lifetime’s Biopic

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos