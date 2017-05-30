RIHANNA OBSESSED FAN IS BACK ON THE STREET … Vows to Continue Pursuit

Rihanna is still being targeted by the man who was arrested outside her NYC Home.

Salmir Feratovic pled guilty to criminal trespass after his Tuesday morning arrest. Prosecutors wanted him locked up for 5 days. The judge agreed, but gave Feratovic credit for time served and he was back on the streets by Wednesday afternoon.

Feratovic tells us his latest arrest will NOT deter him from his relentless pursuit of Rihanna. He’s been trying for some time now. He showed up at her place twice in 2016, and was stopped by the doorman both times. The second time, police were called and he was arrested. Police say he had a knife on him.

Source TMZ

