Teacher Gives Student ‘Most Likely To Blend In With White People’ Award

Parents seek punishment.

Posted 14 hours ago
White & Black Girls

School awards can sometimes be a controversial tradition depending on who you ask. From “most popular” to “most likely to succeed,” the titles could be a celebration of school or a reminder of how some people were left out.

One Texas school teacher took things to a whole new level when she had the nerve to give out “Most Likely to Blend in With White People” to a Black student. The award was handed out by college-prep teacher Stacey Lockett at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School. The unfortunate recipient was Syndey Caesar and the incident just followed another controversial incident where a “Most Likely To Be a Terrorist’ award was given out.

“Where is the common sense in that?” Caesar’s sister Lauren Easton said. “I mean, how can you think that is okay to say it in the first place and then right after a major event has happened? It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Caesar revealed that she skipped the last day of school because she was too sad about what happened.

The school system released a statement following the incident. “The Channelview Independent School District would like to emphasize that a recent incident where insensitive and offensive mock awards presented to students are in no way associated with the AVID College Readiness System or the AVID Center. Channelview ISD does not support this type of recognition under any circumstances and the placement of the AVID logo on these certificates was an error. At no time was the AVID program itself involved in this unfortunate incident.”

Hopefully, the kids won’t receive any long-term damage from the careless actions of a teacher.

Photos