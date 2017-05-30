Ludacris To Host Reboot Of Fear Factor!

Via Stuff Fly People Like

It looks as if Viacom might be in the running for best reboot of a game show series of 2017! They’ve already revamped the game show classic, Hollywood Squares and transformed it into Hip Hop Squares. And now, this new generation will be able to sync their teeth into another cult classic, Fear Factor.

Tonight MTV will premiere the revamp of FF, promising that it will be more terrifying than before, with more intense challenges and a hipper host, namely, Ludacris.

More about the series:

Ludacris is set to host MTV’s new installment of “Fear Factor,” custom-created for a generation that is increasingly empowered, while also more anxious than ever. Filled with new stunts inspired by urban legends, popular scary movies and viral videos from today’s cultural zeitgeist, “Fear Factor” contestants will confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors with the use of today’s newest technologies.

Today we caught up with Luda, and the Fate Of The Furious star is overly excited about tonight’s premiere, stating;

“It’s all about giving it a bit of a different look and a different spin,and making it new, as we connect to a broader and newer audience. Technology has changed, and people interact with their phones for everything, so incorporating that into the challenges and catering to their worse fears, it’s a little bit of all those things mixed together.”

Be sure to tune into MTV, tonight at 10pm EST to get your Fear Factor on.

Photo Credit: Apega/WENN.com

