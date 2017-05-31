A Pregnant Serena Williams Came Out To Cheer On Sister Venus At French Open

Photo by

National
Home > National

A Pregnant Serena Williams Came Out To Cheer On Sister Venus At French Open

As Serena expands her own family, she still finds time to support her original Williams brood.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tennis legend Serena Williams came to the French Open to cheer on big sister Venus Williams who won her second-round match 6-3, 6-1 over Kurumi Nara of Japan.

A visibly pregnant Serena, who entered donning shades sometime after the match began, sat away from the rest of the Williams clan, under an overhang to block out the beating sun, according to USA Today.

“Yeah, she said, ‘Good job,’” said Venus, of the brief post-match conversation she had with her sister.

“I’m sure she feels the excitement of being at a major and not having the pressure to play and prepare,” Venus adds. “Must be an interesting feeling to say the least. But she knows exactly what it’s like out there, and she’s had a lot of success here. If she stays here through the end, I would like that.”

After the match, fellow players, agents and media reportedly “mobbed” Serena, offering her hugs and congratulations on her pregnancy.

She didn’t have much to say to the press, saying, “I’m on break,” but did note to one outlet that she’s had a easy pregnancy for six months, and that she’ll be “sad” that she will soon have to stop traveling.

Serena had been in Monaco over the weekend doing a number of sponsorship outings and attending the Monaco Grand Prix with fiance Alexis Ohanian on Sunday.

Next up, Venus will play her third-round match against either Elise Mertens of Belgium or Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands on Friday.

SOURCE: USA Today, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Serena Williams Pushing For Diversity In New Silicon Valley Job

Lawsuit Says High End Shoe Designer Racist Towards Serena Williams

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading A Pregnant Serena Williams Came Out To Cheer On Sister Venus At French Open

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos