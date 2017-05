These Pictures Have People Speculating About A Rihanna Pregnancy

Over the last few days, a rumor has been brewing on social media. People have been wondering whether or not Rihanna is pregnant after the Bajan bad girl was spotted out over the last few weeks looking a little different. The 29-year-old has been dressing a lot more covered up as of late. Her tops are baggier, she’s been holding things in front of her stomach, covering up her stomach completely, and she’s even been seen wearing fur coats in California this month

