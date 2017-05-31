Watch: Howard U Police Dump Barefoot Patient From Wheelchair Onto Sidewalk

Photo by

National
Home > National

Watch: Howard U Police Dump Barefoot Patient From Wheelchair Onto Sidewalk

Two of the officers and a supervisor were fired after an investigation into this truly callous incident.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Two Howard University campus police officers and their supervisor were fired for dumping a woman from a wheelchair onto a sidewalk in front of Howard University Hospital last month and leaving her there, reports the Washington Post.

A video from earlier in the month shows a male officer wheeling a female patient along Georgia Avenue and emptying the chair, where the woman’s legs fling in the air as she comes out of it. Another male officer and a female officer watch as the barefoot woman plummets to the sidewalk and all three African American officers simply walk away. The female guard appears to say, “Leave her there,” at a bus stop.

One witness could he heard saying, “What the freak is going on here?

In a statement Tuesday, the university said, “Howard University has worked diligently and swiftly to investigate this matter. To date, our findings have resulted in decisive action, including the dismissal of three of the individuals involved. We are continuing with our training efforts to ensure this never happens again.”

According to Metropolitan Campus Police Officers Union President Gabriel Adegoke, Tuesday’s firings included the male and female officers and the supervisor who ordered the patient be taken from the hospital. The second male officer was not fired.

Adegoke said the female patient was brought to the hospital by ambulance and became “agitated.” She reportedly refused treatment and was discharged; officers were assigned to escort her out.

They didn’t have no other choice but to take her out to Georgia Avenue,” Adegoke said to the Post. “This is something that just got out of hand.”

SOURCE: The Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Sen. Kamala Harris Encourages Howard University Graduates At Commencement

Howard University Students To Train On Google Campus

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Continue reading 22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are cornerstones of the African-American community and their graduates have shaped national politics, entertainment, business and academia. There are 106 HBCUs across the nation and each one provides a culturally rich and exemplary academic experience for their diverse and highly motivated students. In this photo gallery, NewsOne.com recognizes HBCU graduates who have been successful leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is an eclectic sampling of the greatness that our HBCUs produce.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos