#LifestyledByAprilWatts: How To Pull Off Edge In Everyday Wear

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
April Watts

For me, fashion imitates life. No person is all one thing. No person is all good. No person is all bad. No person is completely sweet. And no person is completely mischievous. Life and individuals are full of complexities and contradictions; I allow those dichotomies to play out in my personal style.

I call this look “Good Girl/Bad Girl.” The vintage tutu represents class, grace and elegance, while the fishnet shirt (BCBG) and motorcycle booties (Michael Kors) represent mischief and mayhem. The floral cat glasses were added for fun!

April Watts

TIP: Stretch out! Take risks when putting together your outfits. Try combining pieces that wouldn’t traditionally go together.  If you feel good in it, chances are you look good in it too! In life and in fashion, BE TRUE TO YOU.

PHOTO SOURCE: Rodney Choice / April Watts

