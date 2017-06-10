Entertainment
Black Music Month: Anthony Hamilton

CinemaCon 2017 - Will Rogers 'Pioneer Of The Year' Dinner Honoring Cheryl Boone Isaacs

Anthony Hamilton

R&B Singer

Charlotte, North Carolina

A native of Charlotte, NC Anthony Hamilton began singing in church at an early age. Now an award-winning singer-songwriter, Hamilton rose to stardom in 2003 with the success of his platinum album Comin’ from Where I’m From.

Fantasia And Anthony Hamilton Perform At Microsoft Theater

Over the years Hamilton has collaborated with some of the best in the business including Pastor Shirley Caesar, D’Angelo, The Roots, Jill Scott, and Jadakiss.

“Charlene”

https://youtu.be/QUmxh7H8vok

“Comin’ From Where I’m From”

https://youtu.be/-4LVf9qdFYA

“Can’t Let Go”

https://youtu.be/qlJtQLg4bpU

Live at North Sea Jazz 2016 Rotterdam

https://youtu.be/EzHSWv1zBg4

NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

https://youtu.be/C3lcprigQ0E

