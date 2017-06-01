Nas Calls Out Trump: ‘We All Know A Racist Is In Office’

has written an open letter, sharing why he puts everything into his music and tunes out everything else–especially politics.

Everything you need to know about Nas is in his art. And for those that have a hard time understanding his lyrical genius, he posted his thoughts in a piece on MassAppeal.com.

In the open letter, he expressed why he believes actions speak far louder than words. There’s simply too much at stake to be all talk.

“Where do I stand? I stand just as a man, doing what I have to do. Doing what I was born to do. No one can tell me who I am,” Nas stated. “No one can tell me where I can go and cannot go.”

He continued, “No one can tell me what’s right based on what works for their system, and have me believe it. Nah.”

When it comes to the system, Nas is not interested in advancing the Trump administration’s agenda.

“The Creator put us here to do our thing, so I do my thing. And I don’t pay attention to politics at the moment,” Nas confessed. To him, all he needs to know about politics is what kind of people are in The White House and on Capitol Hill. “For what? There’s no reason. For me, it doesn’t make any sense. We all know a racist is in office.

While the lyricist acknowledges that private citizens can be ignorant in their own right, Nas made it clear that he holds the president–whoever it may be–to a higher standard.

“People can talk their shit. Comedians can sound racist. People can go through their moments of that shit,” Nas wrote, “but when you have the responsibility of being President and you carry on like that, you send a strong message to people outside of your group that they ain’t worth sh*t.”

Besides, as Nas sees it, politics have never stopped him from walking in his purpose. Laws targeting Black people have not stopped him creating. “I’m doing all the things I ever dreamed of, even though there was a Ronald Reagan, even though there was laws that ruthlessly destroyed the black community,” he explained.

Instead, Nas opts to put his protest in his music as he does his part to push for a better world than he grew up in.

“From when I was born, people have enforced laws targeting so-called minorities to keep us enslaved, in a way. I survived that,” Nas wrote before wrapping up. “I don’t got time for lippin’. I got time for actions. Anytime I’m speaking it’s action.”

