Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Keshia Knight Pulliam Makes Child Support Demands

Keshia plans to get everything Ed owes her.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Big Hart Sports And Fitness Academy Grand Opening

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Ed Hartwell is supposedly past due with some of his child support payments, and Keshia Knight Pulliam isn’t letting him off the hook.

Ed may have been late with his money before, but Keshia‘s found a way around his delays. TMZ.com reports that she has filed court documents, requesting that all of Ed‘s child support payments to her be taken directly from his NFL pension or disability from now on.

Allegedly, Ed has been slacking quite a bit with his funds as of late. According to Keshia, Ed has yet to even give her a cent for May…and tomorrow’s June 1.

Not only that, there are whispers that Ed‘s been keeping Keshia from getting some of her own coins to take care of their new baby. Keshia claims that he’s blocked her from working outside of the U.S., and he hasn’t signed consent forms that would allow her to bring their daughter with her.

This is just the latest development in their messy divorce, and it’s about to nastier. If Ed continues to stiff Keshia, she wants the judge to throw him in lockup for being a deadbeat.

RELATED STORIES:

Keshia Knight Pulliam Reportedly Concerned For Infant Daughter’s Safety Around Ed Hartwell

Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Baby, But Doesn’t Want To Pay Child Support

Keshia Knight Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Keshia Knight Pulliam Makes Child Support Demands

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos