LeBron James Responds To Racist Attack On His Home With A Powerful Message

The NBA champ spoke nothing but facts.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty


The culprits who vandalised LeBron James‘ his Los Angeles–area home, by writing the N-word in graffiti, probably didn’t expect the star to have such a graceful response to the hate crime.

After a reporter asked the NBA Champion about the disturbing incident, he answered with a very bold and mature response, saying, “Racism will always be part of the world, part of America,” James said. “And hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day.”

To prove his point, James even brought up the mother of Emmett Till, recalling her decision to hold an open–casket funeral for her murdered son. He told reporters, “The reason that she had an open casket is that she wanted to show the world what her son went through as far as a hate crime and being Black in America. No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being Black in America is tough. And we’ve got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African Americans until we feel equal in America.”

This isn’t the first time ‘Bron has publicly spoke out against injustice in America. Just last year, he gave a joint speech about violence and racism with Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony at the 2016 ESPYS.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the vandal incident.

