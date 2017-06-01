Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Janet Jackson Is Reportedly In Talks To Do A Netflix Docuseries

Are you ready for Janet to get real? We are.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

amfAR's 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS - Arrivals

Source: George Pimentel / Getty


First Mariah Carey, now Janet Jackson is joining the list of music icons who try their hand at reality television.

According to The Sun, Janet is reportedly in talks with Netflix to do a documentary series about her life after her divorce and her efforts as a new mother. A source revealed that although the new mom has been laying low since her split from Wissam Al Mana, she is ready to put herself out there now. The source said, “Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus ten years ago.”

The insider added, “The show will run as a ten-part documentary and will feature recording ­sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour. Netflix [is] negotiating a big sum for the rights to the show as they expect it to perform well.”

The singer definitely seems like she’s ready to get back to work. She recently announced that her Unbreakable World Tour, now renamed State of the World Tour, is back on after postponing the show to have her baby.

Will you be watching Janet’s new docuseries?

amfAR's 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS - Arrivals

51 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 51st Birthday

51 photos Launch gallery

51 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 51st Birthday

Continue reading 51 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 51st Birthday

51 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson For Her 51st Birthday

Janet Jackson is the face of ageless beauty. After a whirlwind year that included the star giving birth, filing for divorce and heading back on tour, Miss Jackson is out her flourishing. Thank You Janet for decades of great hits, iconic fashion trends and for representing Black girls well. In honor of her 51st birthday, check out our gallery of 51 fabulous photos of the star.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos