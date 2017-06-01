Janet Jackson Is Reportedly In Talks To Do A Netflix Docuseries

First Mariah Carey , now Janet Jackson is joining the list of music icons who try their hand at reality television.

According to The Sun, Janet is reportedly in talks with Netflix to do a documentary series about her life after her divorce and her efforts as a new mother. A source revealed that although the new mom has been laying low since her split from Wissam Al Mana, she is ready to put herself out there now. The source said, “Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus ten years ago.”

The insider added, “The show will run as a ten-part documentary and will feature recording ­sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour. Netflix [is] negotiating a big sum for the rights to the show as they expect it to perform well.”

The singer definitely seems like she’s ready to get back to work. She recently announced that her Unbreakable World Tour, now renamed State of the World Tour, is back on after postponing the show to have her baby.

Will you be watching Janet’s new docuseries?