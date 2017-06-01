Janet Jackson Is Reportedly In Talks To Do A Netflix Docuseries

According to The Sun, Janet is reportedly in talks with Netflix to do a documentary series about her life after her divorce and her efforts as a new mother. A source revealed that although the new mom has been laying low since her split from Wissam Al Mana, she is ready to put herself out there now. The source said, “Janet has been fiercely private about her life in the past but feels the need to keep her fans in the loop with what life has been like since she went into hiatus ten years ago.”
The insider added, “The show will run as a ten-part documentary and will feature recording sessions in the studio, co-parenting her child with Wissam and preparing for the European and Asian legs of her tour. Netflix [is] negotiating a big sum for the rights to the show as they expect it to perform well.”
The singer definitely seems like she’s ready to get back to work. She recently announced that her Unbreakable World Tour, now renamed State of the World Tour, is back on after postponing the show to have her baby.
Janet Jackson is the face of ageless beauty.
After a whirlwind year that included the star giving birth, filing for divorce and heading back on tour, Miss Jackson is out her flourishing. Thank You Janet for decades of great hits, iconic fashion trends and for representing Black girls well.
In honor of her 51st birthday, check out our gallery of 51 fabulous photos of the star.