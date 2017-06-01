President Trump Announces the U.S. and its Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement

President Trump announced Thursday that he will pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal, despite concerns from top CEOs and international leaders.
Trump’s decision is considered by some a win for Republicans and pulls the U.S.– the second-largest producer of carbon dioxide — out of a nearly 200-nation agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
CEOs from Apple, Facebook, and Google all urged President Trump to support the Paris agreement.
