Keshia Knight Pulliam Wants Child Support Pulled From Ed Hartwell’s Pension Following Late Payments

We told you in March that Ed Hartwell, after initially being skeptical about the paternity of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s daughter, all of a sudden sought joint custody of Ella Grace. With joint custody comes sharing the cost of raising a child. But Pulliam, 38, says that her estranged husband is already missing child support payments, and she’s not having it.

Source MadameNoire

