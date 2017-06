The Braxton Sisters Say Never Confront A Man About Cheating Unless You’re Ready To Do Something About It

The Braxton sisters are always having interesting, lively discussions. And occasionally, during one of them a gem or two will be dropped. I haven’t watched the show in a while so I don’t know the background context but as the group was sitting there, chatting it up with their mother they started talking about infidelity.

And in the moment, Toni announced that she knew better than to ask a man about another woman–as in, if he were sleeping with her.

But there was a caveat. You are not to ask a man if he’s cheating on you unless you are ready, willing and able to do something about it.

