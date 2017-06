Grammar Police: 11 Grammatical Mistakes That Instantly Reveal You’re Dumb [LISTEN]

Written By: The Russ Parr Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Alfreda’s and The Russ Parr Morning Show reveal 11 grammatical mistakes that instantly reveal your dumb. Is it their, there, or they’re? Find out above.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: