Top Black Democrat Renews Call For Action Against Domestic Terror After Portland Stabbings

Photo by

National
Home > National

Top Black Democrat Renews Call For Action Against Domestic Terror After Portland Stabbings

Congress cannot continue to ignore domestic race and religion-based terrorism, says Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

In the aftermath of fatal stabbings in Portland, Oregon, in an apparent anti-Muslim incident, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) renewed his call on Thursday for the House Homeland Security Committee to take action against domestic terrorism, The Hill reports.

Thompson, the ranking Democrat on the committee, sent a letter to the committee’s chairman, Michael McCaul (R-Texas), saying that “these types of terrorist acts can no longer be ignored” by the committee.

There has been an increase in hate crimes targeting racial and religious minorities since President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

On May 26, Jeremy Christian allegedly stabbed to death two men on a Portland train when they tried to stop him from harassing two teenage girls, one of them wearing a hijab.

Thompson sent a similar letter to the committee chairman in March. In that letter, Thompson noted that he requested a hearing into race-based domestic terrorism in the aftermath of the Emanuel AME Church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina, which was ignored.

Thompson said Thursday he still hadn’t received a response to his March request.

SOURCE: The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Teen Thanks Strangers Fatally Stabbed Protecting Her From Racist

FBI Investigates Whether Fatal Stabbing Of Black Student Was A Hate Crime

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

51 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 month ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 2 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos