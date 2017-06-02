Pregnant Serena Clarifies Venus’ Apparent Slip Of Unborn Child’s Gender

Pregnant Serena Clarifies Venus’ Apparent Slip Of Unborn Child’s Gender

The tennis superstar tweeted that learning your baby’s gender at birth is “the best surprise you can ever have.”

Posted 15 hours ago
Pregnant tennis star Serena Williams used Twitter on Thursday to “clarify what Venus said,” after the elder sibling appeared to slip out that Serena is having a girl, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Serena insisted that her unborn child’s gender remains unknown:

“I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have,” she tweeted.

This comes one day after Venus, referring to Serena’s baby, said, “She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt,’” during a TV interview at the French Open. When Venus used the pronoun “she,” many thought Venus inadvertently gave away the secret.

Serena explained that she grew up with only sisters—no brothers—so the siblings tend to say “she” more than “he.”

Serena announced her pregnancy in April, just months after revealing that she’s engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Olhanian. The baby is due in the fall.

SOURCE:  Los Angeles Times, Associated Press

Pregnant Serena Cheers For Venus At French Open

Serena Responds Gracefully To Romania’s Tennis Coach Over Racist Remark About Her Unborn Child

Photos