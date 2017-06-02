Not Having It: Obama Checks Trump About Exiting Paris Climate Deal

Former president Barack Obama had some words for President Donald Trump after he announced that the U.S. would drop out of the Paris climate deal Thursday afternoon, reports Politico.

Obama, who has refrained from commenting on his successor’s every action in office, did not name Trump in his statement, but nonetheless made clear that he believes Trump’s plan to exit the 2015 agreement [signed by 195 countries in an attempt to decrease carbon emissions and fight climate change] will hurt America, economically and otherwise.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” Obama said. “I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got.”

Obama — who said the inaugural Paris deal puts the people all across the world on the road to a low-carbon future — had achieved an accomplishment with negotiating for the agreement, reports CNN.

