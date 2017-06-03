Former ‘Terrible Racist’ Donates $2000 To Black South Carolina Church

One African-American church in Greenville, South Carolina received a $2,000 donation from a mysterious person who claimed to be a former “terrible racist” last month, reports The Huffington Post.

The mystery person also left a letter of apology with the two $1,000 post office money orders in the Nicholtown Presbyterian Church’s mail box on May 13.

“First, I am white and used to be a terrible racist,” the unidentified donor wrote. “Thanks to Jesus and the Holy Spirit, acting through the Presbyterian Church, I have been cleansed of that.” The [anonymous] donor also revealed that they were now “appalled” at their “former thoughts and words,” so they wanted to send the money “as a heartfelt apology to the African-American community.” [One church member Beverly Kelly said the unexpected windfall was a miracle.]

Reverend Michael Sullivan, who is the predominantly Black church’s pastor, said the letter touched him and hailed the donation as an emotional gesture. He added that he hopes the donor reveals himself at some point in the future, sayihg the funds will go toward youth outreach programs and church costs, reports WSPA.

