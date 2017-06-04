National
Bill Maher Under Fire For Using The N-Word On ‘Real Time’

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 21 hours ago
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Roaming Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola/VF17 / Getty

The remark reportedly sparked mixed reactions from the audience members.

 

Comedian Bill Maher is in hot water after using a racial slur during a sit-down with Sen. Ben Sasse on his show Real Time with Bill Maher that aired on Friday, reports USA Today.

From USA Today:

During a segment in the show, Sasse — who was promoting his new book, The Vanishing American Adult — invited Maher to visit Nebraska after the two talked how adults in California still dress up for Halloween. “We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” the senator told the comic.

“Work in the fields?” Maher replied. “Senator, I am a house [expletive].” The remark received a mixture of groans and laughter from audience members. Sasse, who chuckled at the comment, did not address it. Maher quickly asserted, “It’s a joke.”

When Twitter caught wind of Maher’s comments, users called him out.

According to the outlet, Maher’s ABC show Politically Incorrect was canceled in 2002 after he made insensitive comments about the 9/11 attacks.

SOURCE: USA Today, MSN

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

