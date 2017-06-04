‘Super Soaker’ Inventor Funds Robotics Teams Through Non-Profit

Photo by

National
Home > National

‘Super Soaker’ Inventor Funds Robotics Teams Through Non-Profit

Lonnie Johnson says he wants to make a positive impact through helping aspiring engineers.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Mobile, Alabama native Lonnie Johnson, the creator of the “Super Soaker,” is using his platform to pay it forward by funding high school robotics teams through his non-profit organization, reports NBC News.

From NBC News:

Lonnie Johnson is now focusing on new battery technology, but his most rewarding pursuit may be sharing his knowledge with a new generation of engineers.

Now, he’s getting serious about giving back. His nonprofit helps fund high school robotics teams. One of them — the DISCbots from the nearby DeKalb International Student Center — is made up of refugees from nine countries. Incredibly, in just its second year, the DISCbots qualified for the world-wide robotics competition in Texas.

According to the outlet Johnson, who grew up during the civil rights movement and once worked as a NASA rocket scientist during his career, says that he simply wants to make a positive impact.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Bridging The STEM Gap For Black Girls

Nation’s Largest School District Discusses Integrating Technology At EdTech Week

Phylicia Rashad Wins People's Choice Award

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 photos Launch gallery

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Continue reading 8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

8 Celebrities Who Made It Later In Life

Which celebrities didn't reach fame until they were older? Find out here.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 3 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 4 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 5 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 5 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 5 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 6 months ago
11.28.16
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music…
 7 months ago
11.13.16
Photos