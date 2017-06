LeBron James the Muhammad Ali of Basketball?

According to TMZ.com, that’s exactly what Muhammad Ali’s ex-wife, Khalilah Ali, said in a recent interview with them that LeBron is the Muhammad Ali of basketball for the way he’s reacted to racism in America.

She goes further to say that Muhammad would not only be proud…he’d be a huge fan according to TMZ.com.

This is in response to LeBron James addressing the hate crime vandalism at his home.



To hear Khalilah Ali’s full statement go to TMZ.com. Then let us know your thoughts.

Check out LeBron James and his team the Cleveland Cavaliers as they battle it out in Game 2 of the NBA finals against Golden State Warriors tonight at 8pm, on ABC.

